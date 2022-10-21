UPSC IFS Main admit card released at www.upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 04:52 PM IST

UPSC has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2022 will be held in two shifts from November 20 to 27: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Here's the direct link to download the IFS Main admit card link.

UPSC IFS Main admit card: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth

UPSC IFS admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates can check the important instruction here.

