Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who will appear for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The e-admit card can also be downloaded from upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The examination admit card wilhl be available from August 11 to September 3, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted on September 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. This time, 395 vacancies in the two institutions will be filled through the exam.

The registration process was started on May 17 and ended on June 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.