UPSC NDA, CDS II Exam 2024: Check what to carry to the exam centre tomorrow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as per the official schedule will conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA II) and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II), 2024, on September 1, 2024. Candidates are advised to bring a Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall to attempt the examination.(HT File)

UPSC released the hall tickets for the candidates who are appearing for the exam on August 23, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Through the recruitment examinations, the UPSC aims to fill 370 posts in the National Defence Academy and 34 posts in the Naval Academy. Similarly, the CDS examination will be conducted to fill 459 posts in the organisation.

Exam Day Instructions:

Here are some important instructions that candidates appearing for the exam need to look out for.

Black Ball Point Pen: Candidates are advised to bring a Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall to attempt the examination.

Candidates are advised to bring a Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall to attempt the examination. Admit Card: Candidates need to note that paper admit cards will not be issued for the examination. A print out of the e-admit card will have to be produced by the candidates at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. The e-Admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the examination. Candidates who do not produce their e-admit card for verification will not be allowed by the officials to appear for the exam.

Candidates need to note that paper admit cards will not be issued for the examination. A print out of the e-admit card will have to be produced by the candidates at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. The e-Admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the examination. Candidates who do not produce their e-admit card for verification will not be allowed by the officials to appear for the exam. Photo ID card: Along with the e-admit card, candidates need to carry their photo ID card whose number is mentioned in the admit card, for each session.

Also Read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

Report at the allotted venue centre: Candidates will not be allowed to appear at any other exam venue other than the one allotted to them in their e-admit card. It is also to be noted that candidates will not be allowed entry after the closure of the exam venue entry which will be closed 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam for each session.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear at any other exam venue other than the one allotted to them in their e-admit card. It is also to be noted that candidates will not be allowed entry after the closure of the exam venue entry which will be closed 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam for each session. Items not allowed to exam hall: Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. In case, a candidate brings any such banned items, they will make their own arrangements for keeping the same outside the venue and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Possession/use of Mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) and other Electronic/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) are not allowed inside the venue.

Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. In case, a candidate brings any such banned items, they will make their own arrangements for keeping the same outside the venue and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Possession/use of Mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) and other Electronic/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) are not allowed inside the venue. Items allowed to exam hall: Candidates will be allowed to take with them only an e-Admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, photographs and any other items as specified in the Instructions of the e-Admit card to the venue. Only the use of normal or analog wrist watches is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls by the candidates.

Also Read: IIT Madras & IIT Ropar collaborate for IITM BS (Data Science) Degree students