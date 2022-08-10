UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA and NA 2 Admit Card 2022 on August 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The admit card will be available on the official website from August 10 to September 4, 2022. The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.