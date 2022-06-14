Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

UPSC NDA and NA 2 Final Result 2021 has been declared. 
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final result 2021 on June 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The written examination was held on November 14, 2021 in which 462 candidates in order of merit were selected. All the candidates had to appear for interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and Naval Academy for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their results through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their name and roll number.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

