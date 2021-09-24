UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration begins for women candidates, link to apply

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Friday started the registration process for women candidates for NDA/NA Exams 2021. All those women who want to take part in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination for women candidates is till October 8, 2021. The decision to reopen the registration process was taken after Supreme Court allowed women candidates to participate in the examination this year onwards. The interim order was passed on August 18 by a division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy, allowing women candidates appear for the examination.

The UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021 was postponed to November 14, 2021, along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Only unmarried women candidates can apply for the examination.

Apart from women candidates, if a candidate, of any gender other than female, applies then the candidate will be liable to penal action in terms of Rule 7 of the Rules for this Examination including debarment for 10 years from appearing at all future Examinations/Recruitments of the UPSC, read the official notice.

This examination is to fill up 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).