UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates ends on October 8
competitive exams

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates ends on October 8

Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, October 8 will close down the registration process for women candidates for NDA/NA Exams 2021. Women candidates who have not applied yet for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14.

Women candidates are not required to pay a fee for their application for this Examination.

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held for September 5, 2021, but was rescheduled to November 14, 2021. The examination is open only for unmarried women candidates.

“The application will remain open for women candidates from 24.09.2021 to 08.10.2021 (till 6:00 P.M). No application will be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, i.e. 08.10.2021(till 6:00 P.M) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode. The Examination is scheduled to be held on 14.11.2021. Women candidates are not required to pay a fee for their application for this Examination,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply here

The decision to reopen the registration procedure came after the Supreme Court decided to allow women to sit the exam starting this year. A division bench composed of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy issued an interim ruling on August 18 enabling women to take the exam.

upsc exam national defense academy
