Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close online registrations for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination or UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 today, June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 registration ends today on upsc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This time, 395 vacancies in the two institutions will be filled through the exam.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023: Important Dates

Last date to apply: June 6, 2023

Correction window: From June 7 to June 13.

Exam date: September 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy (NDA): 375 vacancies

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 vacancies

The application fee is ₹100 which is to be paid either by remitting the money in a State Bank of India branch by cash or through Visa, Master or RuPay credit or debit card, UPI or through internet banking facilities provided by banks.

SC, ST, female candidates, wards of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are exempted from paying the examination fee.

