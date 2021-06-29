UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Last date to apply today for 400 posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 on June 29, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination II Exam can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The registration process was started on June 9, 2021.

The online Applications can be withdrawn from July 6 to July 12, 2021, till 6 pm. Candidates should be a 12th Class pass to apply for the posts. To apply online, all the candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on apply online link available on the right side of the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can click on UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021 link.

• Fill in the details in Part I and Part II registration and proceed further.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 has been postponed. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021 which remains postponed. The exam will now be conducted on November 14, 2021 along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.