UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam 2021, check notification here

Union Public Service Commission on Thursday postponed the UPSC civil services prelims examination 2021 due to the surge of covid-19 cases in the country. The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 27. The civil services prelims 2021 has now been scheduled for October 10.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," UPSC said in a release issued on Thursday.

The commission recently postponed various exams due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO), Recruitment exam, 2020 scheduled for May 9th has been deferred. The Personality Tests for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Services Exam 2020 (scheduled from April 20-23; the Civil Services Exam, 2020 (scheduled from April 26-June 18) have also been deferred till further notice.

Staff Selection Commission has also postponed SSC CGL and some exams of SSC CHSL due to the pandemic.

UPSC conducts the civil services exam every year to select candidates for IAS, IFS, IPS and other Central services posts. The exam is held in three stages: 1) Prelims 2) Mains 3) Interview.

Note: Visit official website of UPSC regularly for latest news and updates.