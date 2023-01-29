UPSC Prelims 2023 registration to begin soon at upsc.gov.in, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 on February 01. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 21. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The registration for Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through the CS(P) Examination 2023 will also start on February 1 in addition to the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.

UPSC Prelims 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsconline.nic.in or www.upsc.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill up the required details in the application form.

Pay the application form fee.

Click on agree to the declaration.

