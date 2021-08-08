Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSESSB PGT admit card released online, exam on August 17, 18

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj has released the admit card for the postgraduate teacher (PGT) exam scheduled on August 17, 18. Candidates can download the UPSESSB PGT admit card from the official website, upsessb.org.
UPSESSB PGT admit card released online, exam on August 17, 18 (HT file)

The recruitment exam for trained graduate teachers (TGT) concluded on Sunday.

For the 15,198 posts of TGT and PGT on offer, including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGT, a total of around 11.84 lakh candidates have applied.

The board officials have said that the 13 posts of PGT home science had received 13,175 applications (1013 for each post). PGT maths’ 99 posts had got 29,759 applications (301 for one post); PGT sociology’s 78 posts got 37,359 (479 for one post) and PGT agriculture’s 38 posts had attracted 9,176 applications (241 for each post), they said.

For PGT’s 23 subjects, the UPSESSB had received a total of 4, 73,401 applications, the officials have said.

