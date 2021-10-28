Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: College choice filling begins on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in
competitive exams

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: College choice filling begins on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 college choice filling begins. Candidates who want to fill in the college details can do it through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.
UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: College choice filling begins on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Board has started the college choice filling registration process for TGT posts. The link to fill college choice and preference is available to all the qualified candidates on the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. The UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 was declared on October 26, 2021. 

Candidates who want to fill in the college details and preference can follow these simple steps to do it. 

Direct link for college choice 

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: How to fill college choice 

  • Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.
  • Click on UPSESSB TGT college choice link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on proceed.
  • Fill in the details and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on August 7 and 8, 2021. A total of 12,610 posts of TGT will be filled through this recruitment drive. Around 7.10 lakh candidates have applied for the job position. 

The UPSESSB completed the entire recruitment process in less than a year by declaring the results of all 16 subjects, including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Art, English, Agriculture, Physical Education, Commerce, Sewing, Urdu, Music Instruments, Music Vocals and Biology.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsessb.org sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till November 3 

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in

MHT CET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for PCB and PCM score card

IIM CAT admit cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP