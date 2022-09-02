UPSSSC answer keys for Assistant Boring technician released at upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the final answer keys for the written examination 2019 conducted for the post of Assistant Boring Technician.

Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 486 Assistant Boring Technician posts.

The written examination for the post of assistant boring technician was held on July 3, 2022.

The answer keys are now released for all 8 series A, B, C, D, E, F and G.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Assistant Boring Technician exam 2019

The final answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download the answer key

Here is the direct link to the answer key. Click here.