UPSSSC ASO/ARO revised answer keys released, here's how to download

competitive exams
Published on Aug 31, 2022 08:45 PM IST

UPSSSC ASO/ARO Revised answer keys: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the revised answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Research Officer (ARO) competitive examination 2022.

UPSSSC ASO/ARO Revised answer keys: Candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSSSC ASO/ARO Revised answer keys: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the revised answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Research Officer (ARO) competitive examination 2022. Candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC conducted the ASO/ ARO written examination on May 22 and the provisional answer key was released on July 12, 2022.

The revised answer keys have been published as a result of resolution of objections raised when the provisional answer key was released. The revised answer keys have been uploaded for all eight series of question papers.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 904 vacancies for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer.

Here’s how to check the answer keys

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the ASO/ARO answer key link under notice board tab

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download the answer keys

Here is the direct link for ASO/ARO answer keys. Click here.

Topics
upsssc answer key
