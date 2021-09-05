UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November

The UPSSSC exam for selection of instructors in ITI is likely to be held in November. The exam will be held after the declaration of the results of preliminary eligibility test, which was held on August 24.

Sharing the UPSSSC exam update on Twitter, Alok Kumar, Secretary Technical and Vocation education, thegovernment of Uttar Pradesh said, “selection on the vacant posts of instructors in ITIs would soon be conducted by UPSSC after the deceleration of PET results, most likely in the month on November. This is been given top priority.”

UPSSSC PET was held on August 24. More than 20 lakh teachers had appeared for the exam. On September 1, the answer keys of the exam was released.

The Commission had said recently that the result to fill up around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March.