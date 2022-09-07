Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:22 PM IST

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the final answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the final answer key through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

The final answer key has been released for series- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link Answer key link on the homepage
  • Key in your registration and roll numbers
  • The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2022. The examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The result is expected to release soon. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSSSC.

