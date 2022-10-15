UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam today: Check guidelines, admit card link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam today, October 15, 2022. The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022.

As per report around 37 lakh candidates will appear for the examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card was released on October 1, 2022 on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam today: Guidelines here

The guidelines for candidates who will appear for the examination are given below.

All the appearing candidates should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The admit cards should be carried by candidates along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Also, two latest passport size photograph should be carried to the examination centre. All electronic items and gadgets are not allowed inside the exam centre. Candidates who will get caught carrying any of such items will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates will have to follow all COVID19 restrictions issued by the state and central government.

