UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key released at upsssc.gov.in, here's direct link

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET answer key 2023). Candidates can check the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET answer key 2023) on October 28 and October 29.

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for 2nd shift exam held on Oct 29

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for first shift exam held on Oct 29

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for 2nd shift exam held on Oct 28

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for first shift exam held on Oct 28

UPSSSC PET answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on answer key link

Select exam day and shift.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections till November 15. Candidates have to pay ₹100 per objection fee.