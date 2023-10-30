UPSSSC PET 2023 over, answer key expected next on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET admit card 2023) on October 28 and 29. As per past practices, the preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days. Candidates can download it from upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Answer key expected next on upsssc.gov.in(Shutterstock)

After releasing the preliminary answer key of all shifts, the commission will provide a window during which candidates can raise objections.

After that, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final/revised answer key will be prepared and released.

After the final answer key, UPSSSC will announce results of the examination.

When released, candidates can download the PET answer key by following these steps:

How to check UPSSSC PET answer key 2023

Go to upsssc.gov.in. On the home page, open the link to download the UPSSSC PET answer key 2023. Select exam day and shift. Login and download the answer key. Calculate your marks using it.

The examination was held in two shifts on both days – the first one from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm in 35 districts of the state.

