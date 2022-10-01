UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 released at upsssc.gov.in, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSSSC.