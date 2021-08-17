UPSSSC PET admit card released, direct link here

The UPSSSC PET admit card has been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the preliminary eligibility test on August 24. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 20.

UPSSSC PET admit card

Reportedly as many as 20,73,540 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The UPSSSC PET will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the next shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Commission has informed candidates.

UPSSSC PET admit card: Know how to download

• Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in

• Click on PET admit card link

• Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and the verification code

• Download admit card