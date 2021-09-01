Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 released on upsssc.gov.in, download link here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. Download link available here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:41 AM IST
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 released on upsssc.gov.in, download link here(HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 on August 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET examination was conducted on August 24, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The question paper booklet was released by the Commission on August 24, 2021. Soon after the release of answer key, candidates can raise objections against each question. The last date to raise objections is till August 31, 2021. For more related details candidates can check official website of UPSSSC.

Topics
upsssc.gov.in upsssc recruitment upsssc
