UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 released at upsssc.gov.in, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 for Shift 1 and Shift 2 for both days of exam. Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the answer key through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 1 on October 15

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 2 on October 15

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 1 on October 16

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 2 on October 16

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open on the screen.

Click on view to answer key or download the answer key.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen in case you click on view.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will soon open the objection window of answer key on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be intimated about the objection window soon.

