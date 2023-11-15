UPSSSC PET answer key challenge window closes today, revised key and result next

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the window to raise objections to the answer key of its Preliminary Eligibility Test today, November 15. Candidates who want to send their feedback to the preliminary answer key can login to upsssc.gov.in and submit it on payment of ₹100 per question. The revised or final answer key and result of UPSSSC PET will be announced next.

UPSSSC PET answer key challenge window closes today(Shutterstock)

The commission will review objections raised by candidates and if found valid, it will modify and publish the final answer keys. Results of the examination will be based on this final answer key.

The UPSSSC PET exam was conducted on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6.

Last time, the final answer key was issued 18 days after the objection window was closed. Results were declared 16 days after the final answer key.

When declared, candidates can check UPSSSC PET revised answer keys and results through these steps:

Go to upsssc.gov.in. Open the PET revised answer key or result link. If required, enter your credentials. Login. Check the final answer key/download your result.

