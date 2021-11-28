UPTET 2021 exam cancelled due to alleged paper leak

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has been cancelled due to alleged paper leak, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order said on Sunday. The decision to cancel the exam came few hours before the commencement of the exam. The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam within a month, Kumar added.

“UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month,” reported news agency ANI quoting the ADG, Law and Order.

The decision comes amidst reports of paper leak in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr before the start of the test.

On the exam cancellation, Exam Regulatory Authority Secretary Sanjay Upadhyay has said that fresh date for the test would soon be announced. He has cited "unavoidable reasons" as the cause for the cancellation.

The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10am to 12.30pm for primary level and from 2.30pm to 5pm for junior level. The test for primary level was to be held at 2554 centres across UP followed by test for upper primary level at 1754 centres.

A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in it in the second shift.

This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar)

