Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPTET 2021 notification to be released today
competitive exams

UPTET 2021 notification to be released today

Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:43 AM IST
UPTET 2021 notification to be released today(Hindustan Times)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The official notification of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be released today. The UPTET 2021 notification is likely to be released on https://updeled.gov.in/DefaultTET.aspx.

The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The UPTET 2021 application forms will be available from October 7. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by October 25. The facility to deposit the fees will be open till October 26.

After the application forms are registered for the exam, admit cards will be issued to those candidates whose candidatures have been confirmed. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website.

After the exam is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet application
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Advanced 2021 second session exam paper analysis, students’ reaction

JEE Advanced 2021 over: Candidates’ response sheet on October 5

WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP