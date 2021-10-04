UPTET 2021 notification to be released today

The official notification of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be released today. The UPTET 2021 notification is likely to be released on https://updeled.gov.in/DefaultTET.aspx.

The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The UPTET 2021 application forms will be available from October 7. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by October 25. The facility to deposit the fees will be open till October 26.

After the application forms are registered for the exam, admit cards will be issued to those candidates whose candidatures have been confirmed. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website.

After the exam is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON