Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPTET 2021 registration over: What's next?
competitive exams

UPTET 2021 registration over: What's next?

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from November 17 onwards on the official website.
UPTET 2021 registration over: What's next?(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is over. Only those candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms will be able to participate in the UPTET 2021, which is scheduled to be held on November 28. Candidates who have submitted their application forms will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from November 17 onwards through the official website.

The last date to submit the application fee is till October 27, 2021 and last date to submit the print out of the application form is till October 28, 2021.

After the UPTET is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28.

The final result will be declared on December 28.

The Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the UP TET 2021 exam due to an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the country. 

 

 

Topics
uptet application uptet recruitment uptet assistant teacher recruitment
