Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPTET Admit Card 2021 delayed, expected to be released in a day or two
competitive exams

UPTET Admit Card 2021 delayed, expected to be released in a day or two

UPTET Admit Card 2021 release date has been postponed. The admit card will be released in a day or two on the official site of updeled.gov.in.
UPTET Admit Card 2021 delayed, expected to be released in a day or two(HT FILE)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has delayed the release of UPTET Admit Card 2021. The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test that was scheduled to release on January 12, 2022 has been postponed. The admit card will release in a day or two. 

Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."

The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Earlier the examination was conducted on November 28, 2021, which was cancelled by the state government after the recovery of question papers from 26 people arrested in five districts of the state hours before the exam.

UPTET for the primary level will be held at various exam centres across UP between 10 am and 12.30 pm followed by test for upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in the second shift.

RELATED STORIES

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar from Prayagraj)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet admit card. education
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP