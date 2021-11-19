Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

UPTET Admit Card 2021 likely to be released today on updeled.gov.in

UPTET Admit Card 2021 will likely to released today, November 19, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in.
UPTET Admit Card 2021 likely to be released today on updeled.gov.in(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will likely release UPTET Admit Card 2021 on November 19, 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in. 

The UPTET examination will be conducted on November 28 in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm for the primary level and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the junior level. The Authority will be released the answer key for the same on December 2, 2021, and the last date to challenge the answer key will be till December 6, 2021. The UPTET 2021 results are expected to be declared on December 28.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website of updeled.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for UPTET 2021.
  • Click on the link for UPTET 2021 admit card link available on the new page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
uptet admit card. education
