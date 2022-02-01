UPTET Answer Key 2021: Last date today to raise objections, check steps here

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will close down the objection window for UPTER Answer Key 2021 on February 1, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the released provisional answer key through the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

To raise objections against each question, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as objection fees. Incase the answer is found to be correct, the Authority will refund the objection fees. Candidates can do it through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to raise objections&nbsp;</strong>

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPTET registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Select the question and raise objections.

Make the payment of objection fees and click on submit.

Your objection has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23. After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will then be declared on February 25.

