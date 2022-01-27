UPTET Answer Key 2021 to release today, raise objections till February 1

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will release UPTET Answer Key 2021 on January 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on January 23, 2022, across the state. The preliminary answer key will release today and the last date to raise objections is till February 1, 2022. A special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23. After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will then be declared on February 25. To check the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

