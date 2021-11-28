UPTET cancelled: UP CM makes big announcement for candidates

Hours after one of the biggest recruitment exams in the state was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made big announcements in which he has assured the candidates of holding the exam within a month. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) which was scheduled to be held today was cancelled few hours before the commencement of the exam.

The CM has said, in a tweet in Hindi, “the state government is standing with the candidates of UPTET. The re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within 01 month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. The candidates appearing for the examination will be given free travel facility in commuting @UPSRTCHQ buses.”

The UPTET exam was cancelled just few hours before its commencement.

The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10am to 12.30pm for primary level and from 2.30pm to 5pm for junior level. The test for primary level was to be held at 2554 centres across UP followed by test for upper primary level at 1754 centres.

A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in it in the second shift.

