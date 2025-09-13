UTET Admit Card 2025 released at ukutet.com, direct link to download here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has released UTET Admit Card 2025, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at ukutet.com. UTET Admit Card 2025 has been released at ukutet.com. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download registration number and password or name and date of birth.

Notably, the UTET first and second examination will be conducted on September 27, 2025, in two shifts. UTET I exam will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 pm, and UTET II exam will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The board said if candidates are unable to download the admit card, they can obtain it by appearing at the nodal examination center in the examination city selected by them during office hours on September 25 and 26, 2025.

Candidates will have to submit a photocopy of the online application, two passport size photographs (same as the photo uploaded in the application form) and photo identity card (as mentioned in the application form).

UTET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website of ukutet.com. Enter your login credentials, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website UBSE UTET.