Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims on October 24, download admit card

The Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims will be held on October 24 and the admit cards have been released for all the candidates who had successfully registered their candidature for the exam. The UP PCS 2021 admit cards are available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

UPPSC admit card

Along with the UP PCS prelims, the preliminary phase of the assistant conservator of forests, forest range officer exam will be also be held on the same day. The admit card of this exam has also been released online.

Candidates can download the admit cards for the exam using their registration number and date of birth. On the exam day, the Commission has asked candidates to carry their admit cards along with two photographs and the original and photocopy of the identity proof.

The exams will be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The exam will be held in 31 districts in the state.

