Uttarakhand lower PCS exam on December 12: UKPSC

The Uttarakhand lower PCS or the combined state (civil) subordinate services exam will be held on December 12, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) said on Monday. In a notification, released on its website, the Commission has announced the exam date.

The admit card of the exam will be released on November 26, it has also said in the notification. The Commission has informed candidates that the admit cards will not be sent by post.

UKPSC lower PCS exam admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, ukpsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration details

Download the admit card

The exam was announced in August 2021.

Through this exam, the Commission will select and recommend candidates to fill 190 posts in the Revenue, Home, and other departments. Out of the total number of posts 35 positions will be filled in Nayab Tehsildar post, 27 in Deputy Jailor post; 50 in Marketing Inspector, 9 in Labour Enforcement Officer post, 10 in Excise Inspector post, 2 in Tax Inspector post, 23 in Cane Development Inspector post and 4 in Khandsari Inspector post.

