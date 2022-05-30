Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

VITEEE 2022: Last date to apply today, here's direct link

VITEEE 2022: Candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam viteee.vit.ac.in.
VITEEE 2022: Last date to apply today, here's direct link
Published on May 30, 2022 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the application process for its Engineering Entrance Examination – VITEEE 2022 – on Monday, May 30. Interested candidates can apply for the exam viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022 will be conducted from June 30 to July 6 at designated exam centres across the country. Result of the entrance exam will be announced on July 8.

To apply for VITEEE, candidates must have a qualifying examination (Class 12) score of at least 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology. For more details candidates can check the information bulletin. 

How to apply for VITEEE 2022

  1. Go to viteee.vit.ac.in. 
  2. Register and generate login credentials. 
  3. Now, sign in and fill the application form. 
  4. Pay the exam fee.
  5. Upload photo and signature.
  6. Download and save the final application form. 

VIT has asked students to ensure they are applying for the exam on the correct website. 

“We came to know that some fake websites are misusing VIT name. Kindly be aware of illegal websites. Please visit only www.vit.ac.in or https://viteee.vit.ac.in for admissions,” reads a note on the exam page. 

Apply for VITEEE 2022.

vellore institute of technology entrance exam for undergraduate admission
