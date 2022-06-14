VITEEE 2022: Last date to register June 15, know how to apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 application window will close tomorrow, June 15th. Candidates register online at the official website VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Previously, the deadline for submitting the VITEEE application was May 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link apply for VITEEE 2022

VITEEE 2022 will be held from June 30 to July 6 at designated exam centers around the country. The entrance exam results will be released on July 8.

VITEEE 2022 age limit: Candidates born on or after July 1, 2000 are eligible to apply for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2022. The date of birth on the High School / SSC / X Certificate shall be accepted as authentic. Candidates should present this certificate in original as proof of age at the time of counselling or admission, otherwise they will be disqualified.

VITEEE 2022: Know how to register

Go to viteee.vit.ac.in

Register and generate login credentials

Now, sign in and fill the application form

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pay the examination fee

Upload photo and signature

Download and save the final application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON