Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to help you crack competitive exams

Exams are fast approaching and aspirants who wish to crack the competitive exams must be in their last lap of preparation. Scoring maximum marks in the easy sections can help you walk a long way to better ranks.

Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Fallacy (Noun)

Meaning: a mistaken belief, especially one based on unsound arguments.

Example: It's a fallacy that chocolate gives you spots.

Feckless (Adjective)

Meaning: lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible

Example: The other villain of course is the absent, feckless father.

Feign (Verb)

Meaning: pretend to be affected by (a feeling, state, or injury)

Example: She survived the massacre by feigning death.

Felon (Noun)

Meaning: a person who has committed a felony

Example: The felon responded by committing another burglary.

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Criminal, crook, saint - which of these words is not another word for Felon? Can you think of 5 synonyms for the word feckless? Can you come up with other usage examples for the word fallacy?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)