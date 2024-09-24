Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to succeed in improving language skills

There is no easy way to succeed. Every time a student works hard it reflects in the final output in the form of better scores. Similarly to improve vocabulary, one needs to put in constant hard work to see the results. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.(Shutterstock)

Covet (Verb)

Meaning: yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another)

Example: Collectors covet ceramics made by this artist

Credulous (Adjective)

Meaning: having or showing too great a readiness to believe things

Example: They were too credulous in accepting his version of events

Elicit (Verb)

Meaning: evoke or draw out (a reaction, answer, or fact) from someone

Example: Which are more likely to elicit a positive response than direct statements of fact

Explicate (Verb)

Meaning: analyse and develop (an idea or principle) in detail

Example: An attempt to explicate the relationship between crime and economic forces

Glib (Adjective)

Meaning: (of words or a speaker) fluent but insincere and shallow

Example: This scheme finally gives real meaning to the glib phrase ‘low cost housing’

Innocuous (Adjective)

Meaning: not harmful or offensive

Example: Honestly you would think that this would be quite an innocuous activity

Mollify (Verb)

Meaning: appease the anger or anxiety of (someone)

Example: We'll probably just see a bunch of cosmetic amendments to mollify the rebels

Outstrip (Verb)

Meaning: move faster than and overtake (someone else)

Example: Companies in the Far East now outstrip their Western counterparts in spending on innovation

Pedantic (Adjective)

Meaning: excessively concerned with minor details or rules; overscrupulous

Example: She's the most pedantic lecturer in the whole faculty

Refute (Verb)

Meaning: prove (a statement or theory) to be wrong or false; disprove

Example: It is for the defence to search for evidence to refute the accusation's charges

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

His voice challenging his audience to rise and ____________ him. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Refute, Pedantic) They put their effort into growth to ____________ competitors. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Outstrip, Mollify) Can you think of some sentences using the words Innocuous, Glib and Explicate? Can you think of some antonyms for the word Elicit? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Covet?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)