Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to succeed in improving language skills
Every time a student works hard it reflects in the final output in the form of better scores.
There is no easy way to succeed. Every time a student works hard it reflects in the final output in the form of better scores. Similarly to improve vocabulary, one needs to put in constant hard work to see the results.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Covet (Verb)
Meaning: yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another)
Example: Collectors covet ceramics made by this artist
Credulous (Adjective)
Meaning: having or showing too great a readiness to believe things
Example: They were too credulous in accepting his version of events
Elicit (Verb)
Meaning: evoke or draw out (a reaction, answer, or fact) from someone
Example: Which are more likely to elicit a positive response than direct statements of fact
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improvise your strategy to score well in exams
Explicate (Verb)
Meaning: analyse and develop (an idea or principle) in detail
Example: An attempt to explicate the relationship between crime and economic forces
Glib (Adjective)
Meaning: (of words or a speaker) fluent but insincere and shallow
Example: This scheme finally gives real meaning to the glib phrase ‘low cost housing’
Innocuous (Adjective)
Meaning: not harmful or offensive
Example: Honestly you would think that this would be quite an innocuous activity
Mollify (Verb)
Meaning: appease the anger or anxiety of (someone)
Example: We'll probably just see a bunch of cosmetic amendments to mollify the rebels
Outstrip (Verb)
Meaning: move faster than and overtake (someone else)
Example: Companies in the Far East now outstrip their Western counterparts in spending on innovation
Pedantic (Adjective)
Meaning: excessively concerned with minor details or rules; overscrupulous
Example: She's the most pedantic lecturer in the whole faculty
Refute (Verb)
Meaning: prove (a statement or theory) to be wrong or false; disprove
Example: It is for the defence to search for evidence to refute the accusation's charges
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Polish your language skills to excel in exams
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- His voice challenging his audience to rise and ____________ him. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Refute, Pedantic)
- They put their effort into growth to ____________ competitors. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Outstrip, Mollify)
- Can you think of some sentences using the words Innocuous, Glib and Explicate?
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Elicit?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Covet?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News