Vocabulary Made Easy series: Polish your language skills to excel in exams
Having a good command of the language is essential for students as well as professionals to climb up the career ladder. To be able to communicate effectively one must have a strong sense of vocabulary which can be improved through reading and exploring new words.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Zeal (Noun)
Meaning: great energy or enthusiasm in pursuit of a cause or an objective
Example: He went about out his task with the zeal of a true believer
Vexation (Noun)
Meaning: the state of being annoyed, frustrated, or worried
Example: Jenna bit her lip in vexation
Untenable (Adjective)
Meaning: (especially of a position or view) not able to be maintained or defended against attack or objection
Example: This is an untenable position to take and is fantasy politics
Torpor (Noun)
Meaning: a state of physical or mental inactivity; lethargy
Example: Where physical torpor leads, mental atrophy is sure to follow
Unadorned (Adjective)
Meaning: not adorned; plain
Example: So, naturally, humanist funerals tend to be simple and unadorned, stripped of any ritualistic trappings
Timorous (Adjective)
Meaning: showing or suffering from nervousness or a lack of confidence
Example: A timorous voice
Subversive (Adjective)
Meaning: seeking or intended to subvert an established system or institution
Example: Now regarded as a dangerous subversive, Emmeline was watched by plain clothes detectives
Taciturn (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person) reserved or uncommunicative in speech; saying little
Example: A solemn, taciturn man, he did not endear himself to his colleagues
Repudiate (Verb)
Meaning: refuse to accept; reject/deny the truth or validity of
Example: The modernist belief that modern art should repudiate the past has been jettisoned
Quotidian (Adjective)
Meaning: of or occurring every day; daily
Example: The details are quotidian, but the underlying questions both simple and profound: Who am I?
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- His story is an achingly human one, mired in quotidian details. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Quotidian, Subversive)
- I will continue to repudiate that accusation. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Repudiate, Taciturn)
- Can you think of some sentences using the words Timorous, Unadorned and Torpor?
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Untenable?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Zeal?
