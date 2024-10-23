Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to be more confident
With a strong vocabulary, you can impress your peers at work or with your answers in the exams.
Language skills are an important factor in helping students feel more confident about appearing for exams and helping professionals feel more confident about their work. With a strong vocabulary, you can impress your peers at work or with your answers in the exams.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Exigent (Adjective)
Meaning: pressing; demanding
Example: The exigent demands of her contemporaries' music took a toll on her voice
Fatuous (Adjective)
Meaning: silly and pointless
Example: The comparisons are being made, fatuous as they are
Eschew (Verb)
Meaning: deliberately avoid using; abstain from
Example: He appealed to the crowd to eschew violence
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills to excel in exams
Gouge (Verb)
Meaning: make (a groove, hole, or indentation) with or as with a sharp tool or blade
Example: Some days later he discovered a deep gouge in the paintwork of his car
Grandiose (Adjective)
Meaning: impressive and imposing in appearance or style, especially pretentiously so
Example: Don't be discouraged when your grandiose plans fail on the first attempt
Guile (Noun)
Meaning: sly or cunning intelligence
Example: He has also added a smattering of guile to his undoubted power
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to upskill and climb up the career ladder
Homage (Noun)
Meaning: special honour or respect shown publicly
Example: They stood for a minute in homage to the fallen troops
Incipient (Adjective)
Meaning: beginning to happen or develop
Example: We seemed more like friends than incipient lovers
Inure (Verb)
Meaning: accustom (someone) to something, especially something unpleasant
Example: These children have been inured to violence
Lax (Adjective)
Meaning: not sufficiently strict, severe, or careful
Example: Many parents are too lax with their children
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Discipline is very _______________ in this school. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Lax, Incipient)
- He could feel incipient anger building up. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Inure, Incipient)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Homage?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Guile?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to succeed in exams
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News