Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB Civil Service: Last date to apply for WBCS Executive examination
WB Civil Service: Last date to apply for WBCS Executive examination

Application process for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 will end on April 5. Direct link here.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 will end on April 5. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at the official website of  West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at wbpsc.gov.in.

WB Civil Service executive exam: The application fee is RS 210. SC/ST candidates and PWDs with a physical disability of 40% or more are exempt from paying a fee.

WB Civil Service executive exam age limit: Candidates should be at least 21 years old and not more than 36 years old as of January 1.

WB Civil Service executive exam educational qualification: A degree of a recognized University. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).

Direct link to apply here

WB Civil Service executive exam: Know how to apply

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section

Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number

Login using the enrollment number password

Fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check more details here

Topics
west bengal civil service
