WB Police admit card released for Constable, Lady Constable PET, PMT exams

West Bengal Police releases admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the posts of Constables and Lady Constables.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Results of the preliminary written test were declared on March 11 and shortlisted candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert regarding the date, time and venue of PMT & PET to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the Board shall not be responsible for non-receipt of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” an official statement said.

Candidates will have to produce a printout of the admit card to get entry to the test arena. They will have to follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card on the test day.

Direct link to download WB Police Constable 2020 admit card

Recently, WB Police released admit cards for SI and Sergeant exams 2022. The exam will be held on March 27, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1:30pm.

west bengal police admit card.
