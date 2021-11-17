WB police excise constable PET/PMT admit cards: Direct link to get hall ticket

WB police excise constable PET/PMT admit cards: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for physical measurement test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constable) in the subordinate excise service under finance department government of West Bengal-2019. Candidates who have to appear for the PMT/PET can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMT/PET for recruitment to the post of excise constable in the subordinate excise service under finance department government of West Bengal-2019 is scheduled to be held from November 27 to December 6 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore - 700120.

Direct link to download West Bengal police excise constable PMT/PET admit card 2021

How to download West Bengal police excise constable physical admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

Click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click on the link that reads, "Download e-Admit Cards for PMT/PET"

Click on "Get Details" link available on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT)/PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF EXCISE CONSTABLE (INCLUDING LADY EXCISE CONSTABLES) IN THE SUBORDINATE EXCISE SERVICE UNDER FINANCE DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, 2019"

Enter application number and date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen.