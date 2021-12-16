WB SET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

West Bengal College Service Commission, WBCSC has released WB SET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for State Eligibility Test for the post of Assistant Professor can download the admit card through the official site of WBCSC on wbcsconline.in.

As per the official notice released by the Commission, any type of correction in the admit card will be done after verification of attendance sheet and valid ID proof of the candidate. The candidates must bring two copies of passport size photographs also. The candidates must submit the corrected ADMIT CARD in a photocopy form (two copies) personally to the office of the Commission in working days (12 noon – 3 pm) within January 21, 2022 and the corrected ADMIT CARD must be self-attested.

WB SET Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBCSC on wbcsconline.in.

Click on WB SET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

