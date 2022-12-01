Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WB TET admit card 2022 out on wbbpe.org, download link here

Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST

WB TET admit card 2022 released on wbbpe.org. Use the link given here to download it.

WB TET admit card 2022 released on wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org, wbbpeonline.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

WB TET 2022 Admit Card: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has published admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WB TET 2022. Candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The examination will be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state. Candidates need to login to the WB TET 2022 application portal with their registration number and date of birth in order to download admit cards.

However, the said link to download admit cards is not working at the time of publication of this article. Candidates should wait for a while and try downloading it later.

WB TET admit card 2022: Link 1

WB TET admit card 2022: Link 2

How to download WB TET 2022 admit card

  1. Go to wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
  2. On the home page, open the link that reads “Click here Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V”.
  3. Now, open the link “Print/download admit card”.
  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  5. WB TET admit card 2022 will be displayed. Download/print it.

west bengal admit card.
