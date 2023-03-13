Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB Wireless Operator Personality Test call letter out at wbpolice.gov.in

WB Wireless Operator Personality Test call letter out at wbpolice.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:31 PM IST

WBPRB released the e- call letter for the personality test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020.

WB Wireless Operator Personality Test call letter out at wbpolice.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the e- call letter for the personality test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications will be held on and from March 20.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

West Bengal Wireless Operator Personality Test: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Wireless Operator e-admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP