WBCS mains admit card 2020 released at wbpsc.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) mains admit card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Monday released the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) (Executive) main exam 2020. Candidates who have applied for the WBCS Main exam 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe) (Main) Exam, 2020 is scheduled to be held on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. Qualified candidates can download their admit cards along with enclosure to the admit card from the Commission's website at wbpsc.gov.in.

Direct link to download West Bengal Civil Service Mains admit card 2020

How to download West Bengal Civil Service Mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at www.wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that read, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN TEST/SCREENING TEST)" available under Candidate's Corner section

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION-2020"

Key in your credentials and log in

The admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.