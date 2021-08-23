Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBCS prelims answer key 2021 released for Aug 22 exams on wbpsc.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:27 PM IST
WBCS prelims answer key 2021: The answer key can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on August 22, 2021.(wbpsc.gov.in)

WBCS prelims answer key 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination (Preliminary), 2021. The answer key can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on August 22, 2021.

Direct link to download answer key of West Bengal Civil Service Exam (Preliminary) 2021

How to download answer key of West Bengal Civil Service Exam (Preliminary) 2021:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Answer key of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination (Preli.), 2021 [Advertisement no. 18 /2020]" under 'What's new' section on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

"All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021", reads the official notification. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date, the notification adds.

wbpsc wbpsc civil services answer key objections
